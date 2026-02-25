Paige Bueckers Embarks On Newest Venture Away From WNBA, Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has continued to stay busy this offseason. Her latest sidequest sees her taking a break from social media and viral moments for a calmer, more composed venture: fashion.
Bueckers will take part in Coach’s Spring 2026 “Explore Your Story” campaign alongside several notable names, including actress Elle Fanning, CEO Storm Reid, and Japanese music artist Lilas Ikuta.
Not only is it a form of expression, but for Bueckers, it's something that she has begun to take an interest in away from the court.
Paige Bueckers Shares What 'Coach' Brand Means To Her
“The opportunity to express myself in a different way other than just on the court was very cool," Bueckers told PEOPLE Magazine. "To be in a campaign with two other boss women like Elle Fanning and Storm Reid was also really exciting. It is crazy what these opportunities through basketball have done for me, and to get to go to London and shoot this was once in a lifetime.”
Bueckers said doing photoshoots is nothing new for her, specifically with the Coach brand.
“My first memory was stepping out at the 2025 WNBA Draft in the custom look Coach created for me," Bueckers added. "It was an extremely memorable piece because it was a custom suit that my stylist, the Coach team, and I collaborated on that turned out so beautifully, and it helped me celebrate such a special moment in my life.”
Bueckers has an affinity for her bag that she likes carrying, too, she said.
“Simple, classy, and confident," Bueckers said of her ideal look. "It’s super easy [The Tabby Shoulder Bag] to throw on and run around with during the day. I need something big enough for my essentials but also not too big so it’s perfect.”
Bueckers said she has begun to find herself through fashion, and once her looks to feel and be presented as authentically her and nobody else.
"Fashion has given me a space to step out of the box with certain looks that may be unconventional or a bit crazy, but have gotten a really positive reaction in the fashion world," Bueckers said.
Stepping away from basketball has allowed Bueckers to hone in on finding other interests, with fashion being a huge culprit. If there is anything to take away, she said she genuinely enjoys opportunities like this and wants to do more of them in the future.
It's more likely than not that this won't be the last.