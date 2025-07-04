Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history vs. Phoenix Mercury
Paige Bueckers has been off to a historic pace to start her career. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, was named a WNBA All-Star Starter as a rookie, and continues to break records on her way. She broke Caitlin Clark's record for All-Star fan votes received by a rookie, and is putting up crazy numbers in recent games.
Bueckers and the Dallas Wings took on the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, with the Wings becoming the first team to start four rookies in the same game since the Minnesota Lynx did it in 2000. And the rookies came to play.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers smashes WNBA record held by Caitlin Clark
Aziaha James started the game 7/7 from the floor, going into halftime with 20 points, finishing the game with 28. JJ Quinerly had 17 points and led the team with 7 assists. And Paige Bueckers was Paige Bueckers, finishing with 23 points and 6 assists on a hyper-efficient 8/11 shooting from the floor as the Wings went on to win, 98-89.
During the game, Bueckers crossed the 250-career point mark, doing so in her 13th game. She became the fastest WNBA player to 250 points since Seimone Augustus did it in her rookie year for the Minnesota Lynx. For comparison, Caitlin Clark accomplished the feat in her 16th game after having a few duds early in her career.
The win moves the Wings to 6-13 on the season, trying to recover from their 1-11 start, but they've won five of their last seven. Their next game will be a rematch against the Mercury, this time in Phoenix, on July 7th.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers makes shocking injury revelation
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season