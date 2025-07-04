Paige Bueckers smashes WNBA record held by Caitlin Clark
Dallas Wings superstar rookie guard Paige Bueckers was recently named an All-Star starter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, a rarity for any All-Star game. But Bueckers has been electric this season, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.8 APG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.8 SPG.
Those accolades led to Bueckers being named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, as she upped her scoring to over 20 PPG, even scoring 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury earlier in the month. She has quickly made her mark on the WNBA, gaining popularity quickly.
The returns from the All-Star voting are back, with Bueckers finishing fifth in media voting, fourth in player voting, and second in fan voting at her position. Like the NBA, the voting is split between the three, with fans being responsible for 50% of the voting process. She ended up receiving 805,471 fan votes, only second in her position to Caitlin Clark's 1,293,526.
Bueckers actually had the top weighted score of any WNBA player, as the WNBA players somehow listed Clark with the ninth-most votes, an odd selection that reeks of jealousy.
But Bueckers' 800,000 fan votes smashed Clark's WNBA record of fan votes received by a rookie, as Clark finished with 700,735 last season. Both players can be attributed with helping grow the WNBA and the attention paid to the league, as both were stars in college that have carried that over to the WNBA.
The WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 19th in Indianapolis, with the teams being selected by the captains in a draft on July 8th. Caitlin Clark is one of the captains, while Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is the other captain.
