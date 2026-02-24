Paige Bueckers Puts Up Unrivaled Season Low as Breeze is Dominated by Mist
Paige Bueckers and Breeze BC were back in action on Monday night after clinching a playoff spot over the weekend. Monday's game was a matchup against Mist BC, which gave Dallas Wings fans a battle between Bueckers and the Wings duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru.
Unfortunately, this one got out of hand pretty quickly. Ogunbowale had 6 points in the first quarter, which helped Mist open up a 7-point lead. That lead continued to expand, getting up to 18 in the second. In the second quarter alone, Mist outscored Breeze 26-16.
The lead only continued to swell, reaching as large as 33 in the fourth quarter, before Mist would go on to win 95-70. This game was never close, and it was the worst game statistically of Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled career.
Bueckers only had 14 points on 6/12 shooting, adding 4 rebounds and 2 assists, but she only played 13 minutes due to the large blowout. To give context, she was the leading scorer of the three starters for Breeze. Dominique Malonga had 13 points and 4 rebounds, while Rickea Jackson had 11 points and 4 rebounds.
Cameron Brink led the team off the bench with 21 points on 9/14 shooting, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks. But those numbers pale in comparison to the production Mist had, as three of their players had at least 20 points.
Leading the way was Allisha Gray, who dominated with 27 points and 7 rebounds on 9/13 shooting. Breanna Stewart wasn't far behind with 26 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale also had a strong game with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, which had Dallas Wings fans wondering where that kind of performance was during the WNBA season.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers Reveals How She, Her Teammates Balance Life and Basketball
Paige Bueckers May Have Cost Herself MVP
Paige Bueckers remains a contender for the Unrivaled League's MVP, but she's going to need a big performance in Breeze's final game against Laces on Friday. She is now third in the league in scoring and second in assists, needing a big jump in both statistics to catch up to Chelsea Gray.
Breeze also has a 6-7 record, fighting with Rose to see who will be the 4th or 5th seed. Their matchup against Laces on Friday will also determine who gets the final bye for the playoffs, as Laces and Mist are tied for second.
But as far as the MVP race goes, Bueckers is going to need a large push in this final game to get past Gray, who is the favorite as of now.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Clinch Unrivaled Playoff Spot
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.