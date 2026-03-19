WNBA Star Paige Bueckers Named To Major List Honoring Women’s Sports

The WNBA season is right around the corner, and Paige Bueckers continues to be one of the major stars helping elevate the league's credibility.

As the countdown to the Dallas Wings season-opener continues, Bueckers was included in a recent list from Complex Sports.

The sports and pop culture outlet highlighted 20 women's sports athletes from around the industry who are changing the perception of the genre, which included Bueckers. Of course, Bueckers cracked the top 10 after winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award, being drafted first overall, branched out her public persona into fashion and brand deals from around the world.

Bueckers boosts an incredible social media following with over three million followers on Instagram and another four million on TikTok, making her global reach massive with a mix of lifestyle and basketball content thrown into one overwhelmingly positive digital footprint.

Paige Bueckers Earns Solid Placement On Top 20 List

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bueckers came in at No. 8, a respectable ranking considering she still has much of her WNBA career to come.

Olivia Tauber highlighted what makes Bueckers stand out from her peers, noting that she has done a good job of simply being authentic with everything she does.

"She also has always made a point of bringing teammates into brand partnerships, using her platform to create opportunities for others on the team rather than keeping them to herself," Tauber wrote.

Tauber also highlighted Bueckers' meteoric rise to stardom, noting it's the furthest thing from an accident.

"Bueckers quickly showed why the hype had been so loud for so long, earning Rookie of the Year honors and setting the WNBA rookie scoring record with a 44-point performance," Tauber added. "As women’s basketball grows in popularity, Bueckers has emerged as one of the young players expected to lead the league’s next chapter."

Bueckers remains the face of the franchise in Dallas, a distinction that is critically important for a league that's still trying to build as many superstars as possible. Bueckers is in a unique position to succeed under a new coaching regime and help continue to rebuild Dallas into a formidable title contender over the next few seasons.

It may not happen immediately, but with time, patience, and growth, it seems Bueckers is confident that success will come in the near future, with her leading the charge as a player, Dallas, and the WNBA can count on her for years to come.