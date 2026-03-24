WNBA Star Paige Bueckers Reacts To Viral Teammate Wedding Post

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers loves seeing her teammates achieve milestones, whether on or off the court. Her latest example was no different upon finding out that fellow teammate Arike Ogunbowale officially got married last month.

Ogunbowale became officially married Feb. 24, taking to Instagram Monday to show off the best pictures of her wedding alongside her newlywed wife, Lala Ronay.

"here's to a lifetime of us," Ogunbowale wrote as her caption.

At press time, 119,599 likes and hundreds of comments have been posted as her fans and Wings fans come together to congratulate Ogunbowale on a major life milestone.

Bueckers chimed in, too.

"Congrats my favs," Bueckers commented.

In a follow-up comment, Bueckers blushed even more.

"Lookkk at yalllll," Bueckers added.

Arkie Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers Continue To Grow Closer

Jun 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bueckers has been extremely supportive of Ogunbowale throughout the pair's brief journey as teammates. Bueckers told Dallas Hoops Journal last fall how much she has enjoyed learning under her during her transition from college basketball to the WNBA.

"She’s a great vet to have," Bueckers said of Ogunbowale. "I’ve learned a lot from her. She’s been a great support system and embraced me, helping me be my most confident self. So to have these interactions together where we’re interacting with the community and building that way—it’s really fun.”

There are still questions surrounding whether Ogunbowale is still a good fit in Dallas following her incident in Miami earlier this month. Although the drama from that seems to have subsided.

Nonetheless, Ogunbowale spoke fondly of Bueckers' rookie season but offered a broader perspective regarding her role as one of the team's grizzled veterans.

"It was fun," Ogunbowale said. "I mean, I love seeing young talent. I can just remember myself being that young, just having aspirations, loving basketball, loving the sport, being around my teammates. So it’s just cool that I’m in the position now where I can be a role model to them and just give back, be present, talk to them, and help them out. It was a great environment.”

We'll see how the relationship between the pair continues to grow if they continue to play with each other. But it seems they've already formed an unbelievable friendship, and it's clear Bueckers is ecstatic about how the next phase of Ogunbowale's personal life is continuing to play out.

Regarding basketball, the latest will hopefully come in time with the season right around the corner. But that's a major unknown.