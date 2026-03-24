Wings’ Paige Bueckers Goes Viral With WNBA Star Angel Reese

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has remained close with Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese despite them being on different WNBA teams. But now, they get to share an identical vision.

In a recent Instagram post from Phoenix Mercury forward Kahleah Copper, Copper and her fellow teammates appeared to have a great time in San Juan, Puerto Rico for Team USA The carousel showed a lot of basketball, but it also showed a rare side of Bueckers and Reese's friendship: they can dance, literally.

Of 183 comments and 21,341 likes at press time, two of them are from Bueckers and Reese, with Bueckers noting that she misses "warm-ups" already.

WNBA social media was fired up, too.

Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Go Viral Again

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) celebrate after defeating Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“Not PaiGel making a cameo”, one user commented, combining both first names.

Other comments continued to roll in, too.

"Something is seriously wrong with Paigel. Lolol love my nieces for real!!," another person added.

Someone else was blown away by it.

"“W** KINDA DANCE WAS THAT LOL," they wrote.

In all seriousness, though, Bueckers' relationship with Reese is truly genuine.

“We were always competing against each other,” Bueckers said of her Reese 's-Oreo's partnership. “But just getting to know her off the court… being able to talk about anything, going through the same lifestyle — we can relate a lot."

That relationship has blossom into a great friendship, which Reese appreciates.

“I’ve been a Reese’s girl for such a long time," Reese said. "Bringing Paige into the mix only made it better."

“I feel like everybody loves me and Paige together,” Reese said. "So why not bring us back together — two icons coming together and just creating something great and amazing that the people love.”

It appears Bueckers and Reese couldn't be any closer than they are now. Seeing them on a national stage is only the beginning of potentially a very long relationship between the two, both on and off the court. It's unclear whether they will ever play together in the WNBA, but if they do, it's a friendship that people have slowly but surely caught on to.

Should they play together, there's no question that more TikTok videos featuring them will continue to be a normal part of their routine, and this just goes to show that sometimes things are bigger than basketball. It's the bonds that have formed, and it's clear they've done a good job of separating the two and showing themselves for who they really are.