West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees on the court during the Mountaineers' game against Texas on Monday after he says his defibrillator went off.

Huggins clutched his chest late in the first half during a timeout and was looked at by medical personnel. West Virginia went on to beat Texas 77–62.

Huggins, 63, said after the game that he was fine.

"I'm surprised I didn't; I'm actually shocked I didn't," Huggins said. "I talked to a couple people, but I didn't get hooked up to any machines or anything. It comes out of nowhere."

Huggins suffered a heart attack in 2002 when he was the coach at Cincinnati.

"That's what happened when I fell down before; you stand up, you get lightheaded," Huggins said.

"It goes off, and what it does is it shocks your heart back into rhythm," Huggins added. "I'm like 99.9 percent of other guys my age in America -- I got AFib [irregular heartbeat]. Jerry [West] has AFib for crying out loud; he does the commercial."

