Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The women’s national championship trophy
College Basketball

Women’s NCAA Tournament Expert Bracket Predictions

Who will get to Minneapolis and cut down the nets in 2022?

By SI Staff

Recent Stories

Kentucky coach John Calipari throws out his hands during a loss to UNC

Calipari Believes Texas A&M Was Snubbed from Tournament

The legendary Kentucky head coach believes the Aggies should have been in the NCAA tournament field.

By Mike McDaniel
frank martin

Sources: South Carolina Fires Frank Martin After 10 Seasons

Martin's decade with the Gamecocks peaked with a run to the Final Four in 2017.

By Nick Selbe
UAB guard Jordan Walker (10) holds up a piece of net after the team’s win over Louisiana Tech in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Conference USA men’s tournament in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 12, 2022. UAB won 82-73.

The 12-seeds for Bettors to Target Against 5-Seeds in March Madness

The 5-12 matchup is always a good opportunity for bettors to target underdogs. Analyzing the potential upsets in this year’s bracket.

By Frankie Taddeo
Iowa’s Tony Perkins and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey go for a loose ball

Brackets Beware: This Year’s March Madness ‘Extreme Teams’

Purdue, Texas Tech and Iowa are among those elite on one end of the floor and average, at best, on the other. Here’s why that matters.

By Molly Geary
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary’s in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets

The SI Betting and Fantasy Staff provide their NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, championship game and champion bets.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Overhead view of the March Madness logo.

Everything You Need To Prep For The Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments

By Frankie Taddeo
Dylane Wittke

10 Quarterback Recruits to Know Following Elite 11 Orlando

High School passers in the class of 2023, 2024 and 2025 impress to kick off the 2022 Elite 11 tour

By John Garcia Jr.
oregonstate_2021

March Madness Surprises: Eight Recent Runs That Paid Off for Bettors

These teams, ranked No. 8 or lower, made it to the Elite Eight.

By Kyle Wood
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of the center court March Madness logo before the game between the UNCG Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

SI:AM | Breaking Down the Men’s and Women’s March Madness Brackets

Get ready for the wildest three weeks in sports.

By Dan Gartland
Robert Long Elite 11 Orlando

Robert Long Elite 11 Orlando Highlights

9 hours ago
dCOVcinderellarankings.VT2

Ranking the Cinderellas That Could Bust Your Bracket

10 hours ago
Overhead view of the March Madness logo.

Sports Betting 101: How to Bet March Madness

Want to bet on March Madness? Learn how terms like moneyline, against the spread, over/under and more apply.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Do You Like Fairy Tales?

Ranking the Cinderellas That Could Bust Your Bracket

A number of top seeds in the men’s NCAA tourney could be on upset alert as these tricky underdogs await.

By Kevin Sweeney
Gonzaga

SI’s Pat Forde Reveals His Tournament Bracket

He predicts two heavy-hitters battling in the national championship.

By Mike McDaniel
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr and Baylor’s Adam Flagler

SI’s Expert Brackets for Men’s NCAA Tournament

Who do our writers have scoring big upsets, reaching the Final Four and winning it all?

By SI Staff
Stanford’s Haley Jones, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

Breaking Down the Women’s March Madness Bracket

State of the No. 1 seeds, players to watch, our national champ prediction and more.

By Ben Pickman