March Madness expert picks: SI's writers fill out their 2017 NCAA tournament brackets
Quickly
- Sports Illustrated's experts make their picks for the 2017 NCAA tournament.
You've probably spent the past couple of days examining matchups, eyeing potential upset picks, agonizing over who to send to the Final Four and coming up with an excuse to stay home from work later this week. The good news is that the wait is almost over: First-round games in the 2017 NCAA tournament tip off Thursday. The likelihood of unpredictable results makes these next few days the most exciting part of the college basketball season. It also could compel you to rip your bracket to shreds.
To help you make the tough decisions to fill out your bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers made its picks for every game. (Click on the brackets to view them in larger size.)
Seth Davis
Davis's Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA
Luke Winn
Winn's Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina
Pete Thamel
Thamel's Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina
Michael Rosenberg
Rosenberg's Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Purdue, UCLA
Brian Hamilton
Hamilton's Final Four: Villanova, Arizona, Kansas, UCLA
Lindsay Schnell
Schnell's Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA
Michael Beller
Beller's Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina
Andy Staples
Staples's Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Oregon, North Carolina
Stewart Mandel
Mandel's Final Four: Villanova, West Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina
Dan Greene
Greene's Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina
Molly Geary
Geary's Final Four: Villanova, Gonzaga, Louisville, Kentucky
Chris Johnson
Johnson's Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville, North Carolina