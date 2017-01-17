The latest recruiting news and notes around the ACC.

Visit of the week: Jeff Thomas

Jeff Thomas, the No. 7 receiver in the nation, will be on Miami's campus this weekend after making an official visit but his official visit to Louisville last weekend did not materialize because of weather issues in the midwest. The East St. Loius (Ill.) High standout is slated to visit Tennessee on Jan. 27, and Illinois remains firmly involved in the speedy Thomas.

Prospect of the week: Anthony McFarland

Anthony McFarland will make his college decision Jan. 25, and Miami and Maryland are the two schools in the running. The nation's No. 6 running back missed his senior season with a broken leg, but he remains a coveted prospect because of his talent and versatility. He is is a running back who can also play slot receiver and be dangerous in the return game. He is a physical runner. For a while, it looked like Maryland had the inside track, but his relationship with Hurricanes coach Mark Richt from Richt's days at Georgia is strong. This will be a nail-biter for both sides until the finish

Prospect on the rise: Jason Pinnock

Jason Pinnock was long committed to Boston College but recently decommitted from the Eagles and is focusing on Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Purdue. He told Scout after his weekend visit to Pitt that the Panthers were on top, and he set an official visit for Purdue this weekend. He is set to visit Notre Dame on Jan, 27, but does not have an offer from the Irish yet. Notre Dame assistant Clark Lea is set to see him Tuesday and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Josh Conklin will visit Thursday. Purdue assistant Anthony Poindexter was in to see Pinnock on Monday.

Underclassman of the week: Shayne Simon

It was a big few days for class of 2018 safety Shayne Simon of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep last week as a trio of big-time offers came his way, including one from North Carolina. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano both stopped by St. Peter's Prep and an offer was extended. UCLA was also in town and offered Simon, who is being recruited as a safety but could also grow into an outside linebacker.

Commitment watch: Devon Hunter

Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River five-star safety Devon Hunter will make his commitment Friday at halftime of his school's basketball game.

The nation's top safety will choose between North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Alabama Auburn and Florida . Virginia Tech is the favorite, but he had a great visit to Florida this past weekend, and the Gators have gained momentum.

The rest of the schools are also making late pushes and all will go in-home this week, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the nation's No. 5 prospect.