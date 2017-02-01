Alabama tops Scout.com's 2017 team recruiting class rankings
- For the second straight year and third time in the last four years, Alabama finished National Signing Day with the top recruiting class in the country.
Denied another national championship on the field less than a month earlier, Alabama could not be stopped from seizing another title on the recruiting trail. For the second straight year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Crimson Tide finish National Signing Day with the top recruiting class in the country, according to Scout.com.
Coach Nick Saban and his staff finished strong on signing day, landing commitments from five-star Devonta Smith and highly touted four-stars LaBryan Ray and Henry Ruggs, among others. Those pledges joined a group of 12 prospects who enrolled early at Alabama, including No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris.
In a remarkable feat even by the Crimson Tide’s lofty standards, four-star defensive end Jarez Parks, the No. 68 overall recruit in the class of 2017, appears poised to take a grayshirt at Alabama due to a lack of remaining scholarships rather than accept a scholarship at another school.
While the Tide once again top the recruiting rankings, they were not the only victory on National Signing Day as several other programs, particularly USC and Florida, finished strong. Here are the top 25 classes in the country, according to Scout.com's rankings:
Scout.com top 25 team recruiting class rankings
-
1Total commits: 28Five stars: 6Four stars: 17Points: 5,389The Tide’s recruiting dominance is so thorough that they will be grayshirting (spring 2018 enrollee as opposed to fall 2017) one of the top 100 players in the nation (Jarez Parks). They landed six five-star recruits and two of the best junior college players in the nation. The rich got much, much richer.
-
2Total commits: 26Five stars: 2Four stars: 21Points: 5,196Kirby Smart signed a spectacular second class anchored by five-star athlete DeAngelo Gibbs and four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson. If it all goes right, this could one day be the class that returns Georgia to the SEC elite.
-
3Total commits: 29Five stars: 2Four stars: 20Points: 4,987Jim Harbaugh’s zany antics produced major results again. The best pull of all might be five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon from Georgia, a geographic coup for the Wolverines. Five-star wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is widely considered to be the best wideout in the nation.
-
4Total commits: 21Five stars: 6Four stars: 13Points: 4,696Meyer’s recruiting acumen is proven at this point. What was most impressive about this class was his ability to poach Texas’s top players (Jeffrey Okudah, Baron Browning) away from the state’s flagship programs. Of the six five-star players the Buckeyes signed, none hails from the state of Ohio.
-
5Total commits: 25Five stars: 4Four stars: 13Points: 4,617The Trojans are back among the best after their Rose Bowl win. Two local five-stars (Stephen Carr, Joseph Lewis) joined the Trojans while two others (Jay Tufele, Austin Jackson) arrived from out of state.
-
6Total commits: 27Five stars: 0Four stars: 19Points: 4,463The Sooners once again reached into California and grabbed two notable talents (Grant Calcaterra and Addison Gumbs) to help solidify easily the Big 12’s best class.
-
7Total commits: 23Five stars: 2Four stars: 14Points: 4,284Ed Orgeron should be thrilled with his first class. Not only did he land heralded five-star defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, but he also kept four-star safety Todd Harris home. The Tigers didn’t recede even after a chaotic year.
-
8Total commits: 22Five stars: 4Four stars: 11Points: 4,121Not only did the Seminoles sign two of the nation’s most touted running back recruits (Cam Akers, Khalen Laborn), they brought in two of the nation’s most fearsome defensive linemen (Marvin Wilson and Josh Kaindoh). This class is flat-out loaded.
-
9Total commits: 27Five stars: 1Four stars: 11Points: 3,709The Aggies have a bad habit of disappointing on the field, but head coach Kevin Sumlin is still signing strong recruiting classes. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hines and four-star safety Derric Turner are great additions to College Station.
-
10Total commits: 24Five stars: 1Four stars: 12Points: 3,696Many were worried about the Gators entering signing day, but they ended the day with a five-star offensive lineman (Tedarrell Slaton) and a promising athlete (C.J. Henderson).
-
11Total commits: 22Five stars: 2Four stars: 11Points: 3,655Five-star offensive tackle Calvin Ashley and a signing day commitment from four-star defensive end Markaviest Bryant helped keep the Tigers near the top of the rankings.
-
12Total commits: 29Five stars: 0Four stars: 11Points: 3,497DJ Durkin proved his recruiting mettle by selling the Terps, a consistently middling program, to several high-profile recruits. Getting running back Cordarrian Richardson may give Maryland the exposure the program has needed for years. If this class is any indication, Durkin was a home-run hire last season.
-
13Total commits: 21Five stars: 0Four stars: 11Points: 3,215The 4–8 record in 2016 didn’t hurt the Irish’s recruiting efforts. Notre Dame signed two promising tight ends (Brock Wright, Cole Kmet), a top inside linebacker (David Adams), and flipped three-star athlete Jordan Genemark-Heath from Cal just this past week.
-
14Total commits: 21Five stars: 1Four stars: 10Points: 3,195James Franklin capitalized on Penn State’s strong play at the end of the season to sign a talented recruiting class. Pennsylvania native Lamont Wade, a five-star cornerback, stayed home, a huge win for Franklin in a conference populated by Harbaugh and Meyer.
-
15Total commits: 28Five stars: 1Four stars: 4Points: 3,192Offensive lineman Trey Smith was one of the most sought-after players in the nation, and Butch Davis was able to keep the five-star tackle at home. Safety Maleik Gray is another player with significant promise who stayed home to sign with the Vols.
-
16Total commits: 24Five stars: 0Four stars: 9Points: 3,099Willie Taggart’s first effort looks like a success. Cornerback Thomas Graham is considered one of the most promising defensive players in greater Southern California, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is another strong addition. For a team with one of the nation’s worst secondaries last year, this was not a bad place to invest.
-
17Total commits: 22Five stars: 0Four stars: 9Points: 3,061Mark Richt won plenty of difficult recruiting fights in his home state, but maybe his most impressive pull was landing defensive end D.J. Johnson from Sacramento. Speed demon Jeff Thomas is another strong addition for the Hurricanes.
-
18Total commits: 20Five stars: 0Four stars: 9Points: 2,834Mike Riley landed his best class yet since taking over the Huskers, highlighted by wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (a former Ohio State commit) and a trio of stars from the L.A. area (CB Elijah Blades, QB Tristan Gebbia and WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr.). It’s also notable for the pair of signees with famous football fathers in Johnson and FB Ben Miles, the son of former LSU coach Les Miles.
-
19Total commits: 26Five stars: 0Four stars: 6Points: 2,820The Gamecocks bounced back on the field in 2016 and they’re poised to continue trending upward with Will Muschamp’s first full recruiting class. Perhaps their biggest win came when four-star athlete Jamyest Williams announced Wednesday that he’d be sticking with his South Carolina commitment.
-
20Total commits: 26Five stars: 1Four stars: 4Points: 2,811The Hokies’ class is headlined by in-state prospect Devon Hunter, the top safety in the country, who you know defensive coordinator Bud Foster is amped to add to the mix. With Jerod Evans’s surprise departure to the NFL, QBs Hendon Hooker and A.J. Bush (a juco product like Evans) could be in the mix to start right away.
-
21Total commits: 18Five stars: 2Four stars: 7Points: 2,803The Bruins signed a pair of recruits who are tops in the country at their position in ultra-athletic CB Darnay Holmes and DE Jaelan Phillips, who was one of the best players at last month’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. There’s plenty of quality here, but the class could’ve used a few more offensive playmakers.
-
22Total commits: 22Five stars: 0Four stars: 6Points: 2,783The six four-stars in this class should help the Spartans rebound from their disappointing 3–9 season. Michigan State limped to the finish though; on National Signing Day, DT Joe Spivak chose to walk on at Northwestern over a scholarship offer from the Spartans, and news broke that three-star DE commit Donovan Winter was in jail on charges of burglary and larceny of a firearm and thus wouldn’t sign.
-
23Total commits: 18Five stars: 0Four stars: 10Points: 2,690Chris Petersen capitalized on the Huskies’ breakthrough season by landing his deepest class since arriving in Seattle. Hunter Bryant is the No. 2 tight end in the country and could become a favorite target of Jake Browning right away, while Henry Bainivalu looks like a future road-grader on the O-line.
-
24Total commits: 14Five stars: 3Four stars: 6Points: 2,671What David Shaw lacks in quantity (just 14 commits) he more than makes up for in quality; the Cardinal are tied for fourth in the country in average star rating. Stanford landed the nation’s top two offensive tackles (Foster Sarell and Walker Little), the top QB (Davis Mills) and the top tight end (Colby Parkinson). Sarell, Little and Mills give Shaw three of the top 10 overall prospects in the country.
-
25Total commits: 24Five stars: 0Four stars: 7Points: 2,646The Bulldogs’ biggest coup came on National Signing Day when rangy LB Willie Gay elected to stay home rather than head to LSU. Several juco prospects could make an instant impact, including DT Chauncey Rivers and S Brian Cole (who started his career at Michigan), both of whom hail from Last Chance U’s East Mississippi CC.