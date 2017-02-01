Denied another national championship on the field less than a month earlier, Alabama could not be stopped from seizing another title on the recruiting trail. For the second straight year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Crimson Tide finish National Signing Day with the top recruiting class in the country, according to Scout.com.

Coach Nick Saban and his staff finished strong on signing day, landing commitments from five-star Devonta Smith and highly touted four-stars LaBryan Ray and Henry Ruggs, among others. Those pledges joined a group of 12 prospects who enrolled early at Alabama, including No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris.

In a remarkable feat even by the Crimson Tide’s lofty standards, four-star defensive end Jarez Parks, the No. 68 overall recruit in the class of 2017, appears poised to take a grayshirt at Alabama due to a lack of remaining scholarships rather than accept a scholarship at another school.

While the Tide once again top the recruiting rankings, they were not the only victory on National Signing Day as several other programs, particularly USC and Florida, finished strong. Here are the top 25 classes in the country, according to Scout.com's rankings: