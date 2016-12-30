Extra Mustard

An Auburn player casually snuck into Georgia's huddle

Friday December 30th, 2016

Thursday night’s game between Auburn and Georgia was pretty much over at the 1:39 mark in the second half, so one member of the Tigers thought it would be a good time for some shenanigans.

With Auburn down 11, T.J. Dunans decided to waltz right into the Bulldogs’ huddle, here he was pulled in by the team. No one seemed to care, except for one assistant who stormed in to crash the party.

Wow, it’s surprisingly easy to join Georgia’s huddle.

– Kenny Ducey

