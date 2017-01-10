Extra Mustard

This outrageous badminton rally is the sports highlight of the day

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

I don’t know what I was doing on Dec. 14, but I’m mad I wasn’t watching BWF Super Series Finals badminton tournament in Dubai. 

This bonkers rally between Japanese and Danish doubles teams somehow went unnoticed at the time but it’s been making the rounds after someone ripped it and posted it on Reddit. The original clip only has 37,000 views over the past month but the video linked in the Reddit post has been seen by over 1.5 million people in just 12 hours. It’s easy to see why.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The guy making all those crazy shots from the ground is Mads Conrad-Petersen. He and his partner, Mads Pieler Kolding, dropped the match in straight sets to eventual finalists Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters