I don’t know what I was doing on Dec. 14, but I’m mad I wasn’t watching BWF Super Series Finals badminton tournament in Dubai.

This bonkers rally between Japanese and Danish doubles teams somehow went unnoticed at the time but it’s been making the rounds after someone ripped it and posted it on Reddit. The original clip only has 37,000 views over the past month but the video linked in the Reddit post has been seen by over 1.5 million people in just 12 hours. It’s easy to see why.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The guy making all those crazy shots from the ground is Mads Conrad-Petersen. He and his partner, Mads Pieler Kolding, dropped the match in straight sets to eventual finalists Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.