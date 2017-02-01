indoor football

SI.com to stream Salt Lake Screaming Eagles' debut Indoor Football League game

2 hours ago

The debut game for the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, the first professional football team run entirely by its fans, will be live streamed on SI.com. 

The Screaming Eagles' season opener against the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League will take place on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET at the Maverik Center in Utah, but fans from around the globe can participate in the game by calling plays in real time on the Eagles' app.

Fans following the game with the app will see the down and distance marked on an image of the field, and will be able to select from various play options. The play that receives the most votes will be implemented by coach William McCarthy.

See a preview of how the app will work in the video below.

How the first fan-run football team was born

Play-calling is not the only decision left up to the fans. Fans have been charged with choosing everything from the team's location and name to the players that make up its roster. 

Visit the Screaming Eagles website to learn more, and click here to download the app for iOS and Android.

