indoor football

IFL Live: Watch fans call the plays as Salt Lake Screaming Eagles face the Nebraska Danger

Quickly

  • Watch live as the first fan-run football team -- the Indoor Football League's Salt Lake Screaming Eagles -- open their inaugural season against the Nebraska Danger.

The Indoor Football League's Salt Lake Screaming Eagles will make history Thursday night. 

The Screaming Eagles are the first professional football team to give control over every major franchise decision, including calling plays live through their app, to its fans. 

What will happen when fans are calling the plays? Watch live as the Screaming Eagles open their inaugural season at home against the Nebraska Danger from the Maverik Center. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch: How the Screaming Eagles app allows you to call plays during games

What's The Next Play? Follow the Fans' Votes here: 

Fans following the game with the app will see the down and distance marked on an image of the field, and will be able to select from various play options. The play that receives the most votes will be implemented by coach William McCarthy.

 

More on the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles:

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters