The Indoor Football League's Salt Lake Screaming Eagles will make history Thursday night.

The Screaming Eagles are the first professional football team to give control over every major franchise decision, including calling plays live through their app, to its fans.

What will happen when fans are calling the plays? Watch live as the Screaming Eagles open their inaugural season at home against the Nebraska Danger from the Maverik Center. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch: How the Screaming Eagles app allows you to call plays during games

Fans following the game with the app will see the down and distance marked on an image of the field, and will be able to select from various play options. The play that receives the most votes will be implemented by coach William McCarthy.