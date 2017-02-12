NBA

President Trump attacks Mark Cuban on Twitter

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump attacked Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in a tweet on Sunday morning, saying Cuban isn't "smart enough to run for president." 

According to POLITICO, the tweet appeared to be prompted by comments Cuban made to the Fort Worth Star–Telegram warning CEOs to "be an American citizen first" rather than simply cozying up to Trump. 

In his tweet on Sunday, Trump falsely claimed Cuban had supported him "big–time" during the campaign but that Trump "wasn't interested in taking all of his calls." (Cuban openly supported Hillary Clinton.) 

It's hardly the first time Trump has tweeted about Cuban, though it's his first tweet about the Mavs owner since he became President. 

Cuban responded with a couple tweets of his own. 

Trump has tweeted about Cuban nearly 50 times

