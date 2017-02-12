President Trump attacks Mark Cuban on Twitter

President Donald Trump attacked Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in a tweet on Sunday morning, saying Cuban isn't "smart enough to run for president."

According to POLITICO, the tweet appeared to be prompted by comments Cuban made to the Fort Worth Star–Telegram warning CEOs to "be an American citizen first" rather than simply cozying up to Trump.

In his tweet on Sunday, Trump falsely claimed Cuban had supported him "big–time" during the campaign but that Trump "wasn't interested in taking all of his calls." (Cuban openly supported Hillary Clinton.)

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

It's hardly the first time Trump has tweeted about Cuban, though it's his first tweet about the Mavs owner since he became President.

Cuban responded with a couple tweets of his own.

I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Trump has tweeted about Cuban nearly 50 times.