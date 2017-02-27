Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his right wrist and the team is hoping that he can return for the playoffs.

Lowry could return within four to five weeks and play in some regular season games before the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Lowry suffered the injury on Feb. 15 against the Hornets and missed the Raptors' recent games against the Celtics and Trail Blazers.

He missed time at the end of last season with an elbow injury.

Lowry was named to the All-Star Game for the third time in his career. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are 35–24 on the season and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.