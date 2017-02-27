NBA

Kyle Lowry to undergo wrist surgery, targets return for playoffs

Down
enlarge
NBA Midseason Review - Toronto Raptors
0:59 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Toronto Raptors
SI Wire
23 minutes ago

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his right wrist and the team is hoping that he can return for the playoffs.

Lowry could return within four to five weeks and play in some regular season games before the playoffs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Lowry suffered the injury on Feb. 15 against the Hornets and missed the Raptors' recent games against the Celtics and Trail Blazers.

He missed time at the end of last season with an elbow injury.

NBA Power Rankings: Can Celtics, Jazz Crash The Party?

Lowry was named to the All-Star Game for the third time in his career. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are 35–24 on the season and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters