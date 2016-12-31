NHL

Hurricanes sign equipment manager to serve as backup goalie

SI Wire
Sunday January 1st, 2017

The Hurricanes have signed Jorge Alves, the team’s equipment manager, to a professional tryout contract. He will be the backup in Saturday’s game against the Lightning. 

Eddie Lack, Cam Ward’s usual backup, fell ill and is unavailable to play. 

The 37-year-old Alves played club hockey at NC State and had a brief pro career in the ECHL and SPHL. Alves also served four years in the United States Marine Corps. He joined Carolina’s equipment staff during the 2003–04 season.

Emergency goalies: tales of dealing with the NHL's dire roster scenario

Alves has previously participated in training sessions with the team, according to The News Observer

It should come as no surprise that Alves, as the equipment manager, already had a customized goalie mask. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters