Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios took a shot at Donald Trump by wearing a t-shirt featuring the U.S. President-elect with red devil horns and a "F--- Donald Trump" caption.

Kyrgios wore the shirt after his Fast4 victory over Rafael Nadal in Sydney on Monday. He wore a different shirt when he watched his teammate Bernard Tomic compete later in the day.

Nick Kyrgios rocking the anti-Trump fashions after an exhibition in Sydney tonight. pic.twitter.com/7gytWZ8Oeu — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 9, 2017

When asked about his shirt, he told reporters “It's pretty explanatory.”

Trump has not tweeted in response to Kyrgios' t-shirt.