Tennis

Nick Kyrgios wears ‘F--- Donald Trump’ shirt after match

2 hours ago

Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios took a shot at Donald Trump by wearing a t-shirt featuring the U.S. President-elect with red devil horns and a "F--- Donald Trump" caption.

Kyrgios wore the shirt after his Fast4 victory over Rafael Nadal in Sydney on Monday. He wore a different shirt when he watched his teammate Bernard Tomic compete later in the day.

When asked about his shirt, he told reporters “It's pretty explanatory.”

Trump has not tweeted in response to Kyrgios' t-shirt.

