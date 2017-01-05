Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: James Blake on Djokovic, Federer, Nadal in 2017

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

On this week's episode of the SI Tennis Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor and host Jon Wertheim talks with James Blake.

As the 2017 gets underway, Blake joins the podcast to discuss the return of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after both players missed significant time in 2016 due to injuries. Blake compares the careers of Federer and Nadal, including who has more "miles in the tank," who has the best chance of winning of a major and more. Blake also talks about the second half of Novak Djokovic's 2016 season, how Andy Murray rose to the occasion, how other players in the locker room have reacted to Murray's rise to No. 1 and Djokovic's drop to No. 2 and more. Wertheim and Blake also talk about Djokovic's 2017 season and what it will be like without coach Boris Becker, how Serena Williams will fare in 2017, what to expect out of the top-ranked Americans and more.

Also on the podcast, Blake talks about his participation in the upcoming PowerShares Series QQQ Cup with John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Jim Courier on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Barclays Center, which will be the 2016 PowerShares Series finale and the first-ever tennis event played at Barclays Center.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back on SI.com next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

