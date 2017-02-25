These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Washington’s Kelsey Plum became the all-time career scoring leader in women’s basketball with a monster game on Saturday.

Plum finished with 57 points, which moved her past Jackie Stiles’s 3,393 on the NCAA career leaderboards. With 3,397 points, the senior guard holds the all-time mark. She shot 19-28 from the field in a dominant performance and an 84–77 win.

This basket set the record.

With this basket, Kelsey Plum is the new all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball. #PlumsPursuit https://t.co/FIxQjwUg4g — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) February 25, 2017

Plum also approached the single-game scoring record of 60 points in the process, but fell just short.

No. 11 Washington improved to 27–4.