Washington’s Kelsey Plum sets all-time career scoring record with 57-point game
Washington’s Kelsey Plum became the all-time career scoring leader in women’s basketball with a monster game on Saturday.
Plum finished with 57 points, which moved her past Jackie Stiles’s 3,393 on the NCAA career leaderboards. With 3,397 points, the senior guard holds the all-time mark. She shot 19-28 from the field in a dominant performance and an 84–77 win.
This basket set the record.
With this basket, Kelsey Plum is the new all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball.
Plum also approached the single-game scoring record of 60 points in the process, but fell just short.
No. 11 Washington improved to 27–4.