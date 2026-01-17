BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Bills vs. Broncos

New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when betting on Saturday's Bills vs. Broncos playoff matchup. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is perfect for wagering on the AFC showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for Jan. 18.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Bills vs. Broncos betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your initial bet on any Bills vs. Broncos market. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.

However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For example, if you bet $100 on Josh Allen to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes against Denver and lose, you would receive one $100 bonus bet. If you wager $500 on the Broncos to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five bonus bets worth $100 each.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not return the stake when used.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Bills vs. Broncos

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Saturday's playoff matchup between Buffalo and Denver.

Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500. Complete the account setup process by providing personal information and verifying your identity with a driver's license. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Navigate to the Bills vs. Broncos game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting with your profits. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours to use on future wagers.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the Bills vs. Broncos welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience for regular users.

Current customers can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events like playoff games.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.