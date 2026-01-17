BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for NFL Divisional Round Saturday
New users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Saturday's NFL Divisional Round matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for Jan. 17.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NFL Divisional Round betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including Saturday's exciting playoff games. If your wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings.
However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Bills to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wager $40 on the 49ers moneyline against Seattle and lose, you get one $40 bonus bet. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and must be used on new wagers.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.
- Seven-day expiration on all bonus bets.
- Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Saturday's NFL games
Getting started with this BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's 4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET kickoffs.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or other available methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Divisional Round market or other sporting event.
- If you win, withdraw your cash immediately, or if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current users beyond the new customer welcome offer. These regular promotions often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions. Existing customers can find these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop site.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
