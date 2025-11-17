BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,600 for Missouri Sports Betting Launch
Missouri sports fans can prepare for the state's upcoming sports betting launch with an exclusive pre-launch BetMGM bonus code offer. New users can claim $100 in bonus bets on Dec. 1 with the promo code SI1500. This offer provides an excellent opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos ahead of the official rollout.
On launch day and beyond, users can then claim a $1,500 first bet offer.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Missouri bettors
The pre-launch BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 offers new customers $100 in bonus bets, which will be available for use upon the launch of sports betting in Missouri. In addition to that, you can claim a $1,500 first bet offer on Dec. 1. Place a bet and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500.
- Only new users aged 21 or older are eligible to claim this promotion.
- A minimum first deposit of $10 must be made before Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.
- Eligible users will receive $100 in bonus bets when sports betting in Missouri goes live.
- Bonus bets will be issued on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, and will expire seven days after they are awarded.
- The pre-launch offer is available until Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful wagers.
For example, a Missouri bettor who places a $1,000 first wager on an upcoming Chiefs game and loses would receive five $200 bonus bets. Alternatively, someone wagering $30 on a Blues hockey game would receive one $30 bonus bet if unsuccessful.
Steps to claim your pre-launch BetMGM Missouri bonus
Missouri residents can get ready for the state’s sports betting launch by completing a quick pre-registration process with BetMGM. Follow these steps to lock in your $100 pre-live bonus and position yourself for the $1,500 first-bet offer once wagering goes live:
- Register for a new BetMGM account through the designated pre-registration links on this page and complete identity verification using your basic personal information.
- Deposit at least $10 during the pre-registration window to secure $100 in bonus bets that will be available on launch day.
- Return on Dec. 1, 2025, and place your first real-money wager on any available sports market up to $1,500.
- If that initial wager loses, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets as part of BetMGM’s launch-day first-bet offer.
New users should review the complete terms and conditions before claiming this offer. For additional information about the operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Compare more Missouri pre-launch offers
New Missouri sportsbook users can also take advantage of the offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.