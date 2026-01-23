BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 Offers $1500 First Bet + $50 Bonus Bets for Nuggets vs Bucks Friday

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1550 offer worth up to $1500 First Bet + $50 bonus bets for the Nuggets vs Bucks matchup on Friday, Jan. 24. This welcome promotion provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of the outcome when betting on this Western Conference contender visiting Milwaukee. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Nuggets vs Bucks betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 provides new customers with bonus bet protection on their first wager up to $1,500, plus an additional $50 in bonus bets win or lose. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager to activate the welcome offer.

If you place your first bet on the Nuggets vs Bucks game and it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. For example, if you wager $500 on Denver to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive $500 in bonus bets plus the guaranteed $50 bonus bets. If you bet $100 on Milwaukee to win outright and they lose, you get $100 in bonus bets plus the $50 bonus bets.

Key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

Additional $50 bonus bets awarded regardless of first bet outcome.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim BetMGM promo code SI1550 for Friday's game

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and bet on the Nuggets visiting the struggling Bucks:

Click the BetMGM registration link and enter promo code SI1550 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods. Place your qualifying first bet on any Nuggets vs Bucks market or other sporting event. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions throughout the basketball season. The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events.

Current customers should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These ongoing offers help maximize betting value for users who have already claimed their welcome promotion.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.