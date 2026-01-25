BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1550' Offers $1500 First Bet for Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code 'SI1550' offer worth $1500 First Bet + $50 bonus bets for Sunday's NFC Championship between the Rams and Seahawks. This welcome promotion requires the bonus code and provides excellent value among current sportsbook promos for Jan. 25.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Rams vs. Seahawks betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1550' delivers substantial value for new customers wagering on the NFC Championship Game. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place any qualifying wager on the Rams vs. Seahawks matchup or other available markets. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

The bonus structure works differently based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, BetMGM awards five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the full amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Maximum bonus bet refund of $1,500 plus guaranteed $50 bonus bets.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not include stake in potential payouts.

For example, if you wager $1,000 on the Rams to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000, plus the additional $50 bonus bets. If you bet $500 on Sam Darnold to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and he achieves this, you keep your winnings and still receive the $50 bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Rams vs. Seahawks

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer before the NFC Championship kicks off:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code 'SI1550'. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on Rams vs. Seahawks or any available betting market. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

For more detailed information about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the new customer welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Current customers can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application, where fresh opportunities appear regularly to maximize your wagering value.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.