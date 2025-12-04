BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Back for Cowboys vs. Lions
Thursday Night Football features a compelling matchup between two teams on the outside looking in of the current NFC playoff picture in the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Missouri bettors can take advantage of top sportsbook promos to enhance their experience for this great Week 14 matchup. New BetMGM users can use the bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is ideal for betting on this NFL contest, which will have massive playoff implications. With BetMGM’s leading sportsbook promos available, Thursday’s game is a great chance for new bettors to claim added value and start wagering with confidence.
How the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 works for Cowboys vs. Lions
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 gives new users a safety net on their first real-money wager, offering up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial bet on any market, including Thursday Night Football’s Cowboys vs. Lions matchup. If your first wager wins, you keep all cash winnings.
If your opening bet loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. The refund is structured based on your wager size: wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake, while larger bets are split into multiple bonus bets of 20% each. For example, a $40 losing bet on Dallas to cover the spread would return one $40 bonus bet, whereas a $500 losing bet on the total points would return five $100 bonus bets.
Key terms for the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the promotion.
- The promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration to claim the offer.
- This promotion is available exclusively to first-time BetMGM users in Missouri.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Thursday Night Football
Claiming your BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football is quick and easy with these steps:
- Click any link on this page to open BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500.
- Complete your account verification by providing personal details and submitting any required ID documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial wager on any eligible market, such as Dallas covering the spread or the total points going over.
- If your first bet wins, you keep all cash winnings. If it loses, BetMGM will credit bonus bets to your account within 24 hours.
You can get more details by checking out our complete BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses to enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions are easily accessible through the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to maximize your potential returns on future wagers.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football.
