FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Texans vs Chiefs
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer delivers an incredible opportunity for new users to claim $300 in bonus bets when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 7. No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required to unlock this generous welcome bonus. This matchup features significant playoff implications, with the Chiefs (6-6) desperately needing wins to extend their dynasty while the surging Texans (7-5) look to maintain their four-game winning streak and strengthen their AFC South position among top Missouri sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer works for Texans vs Chiefs
This FanDuel Missouri promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code and provides exceptional value for new Missouri customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Texans vs Chiefs game, and FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets regardless of your initial wager's outcome. The bonus funds arrive within 72 hours of bet settlement and remain valid for seven days after issuance.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winning bonus bet returns exclude the bonus amount from withdrawable winnings.
- FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app download necessary for claiming the bonus.
For example, if you wager $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Houston and win, you receive your original stake plus winnings, plus the $300 bonus regardless of the outcome. If you lose your initial bet on the Texans moneyline, you still receive the full $300 bonus amount. This FanDuel Missouri welcome offer makes betting on this crucial AFC matchup even more rewarding as Kansas City fights to keep their playoff hopes alive against a confident Houston squad.
This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your FanDuel MO sign-up bonus for Chiefs vs Texans
Claiming your FanDuel Missouri new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no promotional code. Follow these simple steps to secure your $300 bonus for the Texans vs Chiefs showdown:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your FanDuel account.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any available market, including Texans vs Chiefs betting options.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose.
The registration process requires basic personal information and verification. Once your account is active and funded, you can immediately place qualifying wagers on Sunday's game featuring Patrick Mahomes and the struggling Chiefs against C.J. Stroud and the ascending Texans. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing users
FanDuel Missouri consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including NFL games like the pivotal Texans vs Chiefs matchup that could determine playoff fates for both franchises.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.