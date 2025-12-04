FanDuel Missouri Promo for Cowboys vs. Lions: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The FanDuel Missouri welcome offer gives new bettors a strong way to get in on Week 14 Thursday Night Football, Lions vs. Cowboys. No promo code is required; just sign up, place your first $5 wager, and you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, win or lose. It’s an easy boost for anyone looking to bet the pivotal Week 14 Cowboys–Lions matchup while also exploring the broader slate of Missouri sportsbook promos now available.
If you’re looking to place a larger wager on this Thursday Night matchup, consider our exclusive $2,500 no sweat bet offer. Deposit a minimum of $500 and place your bet, and if it loses, FanDuel will refund the full amount in bonus bets — up to $2,500. This promotion cannot be combined with FanDuel’s standard “bet and get” offer, but it gives bettors a solid safety net when chasing a bigger potential payout.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Thursday Night Football
This FanDuel Missouri promo requires no code and gives new users a straightforward way to earn bonus bets. To qualify, simply register through the provided links and make a minimum $5 deposit. Your first wager earns $300 in bonus bets, win or lose, making the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup an ideal option for your initial bet.
Terms and conditions include:
- You must sign up using a designated registration link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your account using any supported banking method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any eligible betting market, including moneyline, spread, or totals for the Cowboys vs. Lions game.
- Win or lose, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets after your qualifying wager.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and do not include the original stake when calculating winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to cover the +3.0 spread and the Cowboys win outright, you’ll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Cowboys lose and fail to cover, you’ll still receive $300 in bonus bets. Using a $50 bonus bet at +200 odds would return $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.
With plenty of points expected and a playoff-like atmosphere, this Thursday Night game makes for a great one to target with all of the current Missouri betting promos being offered today.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri sign-up bonus for Cowboys vs. Lions
Claiming your FanDuel Missouri promo for new users is fast and straightforward, giving you everything you need to bet on the Cowboys vs. Lions game while securing your $300 welcome bonus.
- Register using the designated link to start your sign-up and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any supported payment method, including PayPal, debit cards, or Apple Pay.
- Place your first wager of $5 on any eligible market, such as moneyline, spread, or totals for the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of making your qualifying wager, then complete any playthrough requirements to unlock withdrawable winnings.
Check out our FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of this Missouri sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for Missouri bettors
FanDuel offers continuous promotions and betting enhancements for existing customers in addition to the welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and seasonal specials by visiting the “Promotions” section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers and promo codes are updated frequently, giving bettors new ways to maximize their experience throughout the college football season, the NFL, and other sports.
- No Sweat Bet: Missouri users can get a no-sweat bet to use every day this week.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Make an anytime TD scorer bet, and if your player gets the first or last TD of the game, you’ll win a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
More promos for TNF
There are plenty more ways for you to get the most out of Missouri sports betting when you claim the offers below:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
