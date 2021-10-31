Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 45.5 average total in Panthers games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Falcons collect 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (307.4).
- In games that Atlanta totals over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Panthers put up 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons allow (29.3).
- The Panthers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons allow (362.7).
- In games that Carolina totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
- This year, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
- Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
- On the road, Carolina has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
- Carolina has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
- This season, Panthers away games average 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
