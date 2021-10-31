The Carolina Panthers (3-4) will fight to end their four-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The point total is set at 46.5 for the game.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of six games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 45.5 average total in Panthers games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Falcons collect 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (307.4).

In games that Atlanta totals over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Panthers put up 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons allow (29.3).

The Panthers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons allow (362.7).

In games that Carolina totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

This year, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Carolina has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Carolina has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

This season, Panthers away games average 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

