December 4, 2021
Betting

College Football Conference Championships Best Bet: Michigan Claims its Spot

Can Iowa's offense crack a tough Michigan defense? Here are the bets for the Big Ten Championship Game.

NFL Week 13 Betting Preview: Line Movement and Odds Tracking for Sunday's Games

SI Sportsbook: Latest Odds, Spreads, Totals

SI Sportsbook: Latest Odds, Spreads, Totals

Betting

College Football Conference Championships Best Bets: Composite Picks The Winners

Betting

2021 SEC Championship Betting Odds and Prediction: Georgia Handles Alabama

Betting

Week 13 NFL Best Bets and Predictions: Bank on the Heavy Favorites

Betting

NFL Player Props and Odds for Week 13

Betting

Back to the Futures: Best NFL Awards Values Entering Final Six Weeks of NFL Season

How are the NFL awards races shaping up entering the final six weeks of the regular season?

Betting

UFC Vegas 44 Betting Preview: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Betting insight and analysis for UFC Vegas 44, headlined by top-five Bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

Betting

Which Conference Championship Game Are You Looking Forward to the Most?

College Football Playoff spots are on the line this weekend. Our writers discuss which game they’re clearing their schedules to watch.

NFL Week 13 Betting Preview: Line Movement and Odds Tracking for Sunday's Games

My Favorite Bet: The Under in Service Academy Football Games

Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | December 4, 2021

Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | December 4, 2021

Cincinnati vs. Houston AAC Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | December 4, 2021

Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12 Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | December 3, 2021

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Big 12 Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | December 4, 2021

Fantasy

Week 13 Cheat Code: How Sports Betting Can Inform Your Fantasy Football Decisions

Video

Week 13 Sunday NFL Betting Preview

16 hours ago
Video

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo Betting Preview

20 hours ago
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Betting Analysis for Bulls-Knicks, Bucks-Raptors

Betting

Thursday Night Football Prep and a Look Ahead to the Conference Championships

Video

Week 13 Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dec 1, 2021
Video

Conference Championship Betting Spotlight

Dec 1, 2021
Video

Week 13 Thursday Night Football Betting Preview

Dec 1, 2021
Betting

Week 13 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Cowboys at Saints

Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Cowboys vs. Saints

Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: FSU-Purdue and Duke-Ohio State

Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Grizzlies-Raptors, Pistons-Trail Blazers

Betting

2021-22 NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures

Fantasy

Important Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injuries and College Football Chaos

Betting

NFL Week 12 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Betting

Betting Roundtable: Seattle-Washington Monday Night Football Best Bets