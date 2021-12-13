Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) battle the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games this season.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 5.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.3 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.2, 3.3 points fewer than Monday's total of 51.5.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams allow per outing (22.5).
  • When Arizona scores more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).
  • In games that Arizona churns out over 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (17).
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).
  • This season, in five home games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In six away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

