NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) battle the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 5.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.2, 3.3 points fewer than Monday's total of 51.5.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams allow per outing (22.5).

When Arizona scores more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).

In games that Arizona churns out over 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (17).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).

When Los Angeles scores more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

This season, in five home games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cardinals home games average 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In six away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

