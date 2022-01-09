Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will aim to halt a six-game skid when they clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

In 43.8% of Carolina's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 8.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Buccaneers put up 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).

When Tampa Bay records more than 22.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (299.5).

When Tampa Bay picks up over 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Panthers score 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.4).

In games that Carolina totals over 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 27 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In seven games at home this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight away games, Carolina has hit the over four times.

Panthers away games this season average 43.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.