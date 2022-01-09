Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will aim to halt a six-game skid when they clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) in Week 18.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.
  • In 43.8% of Carolina's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Tampa Bay's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 8.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 22.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (299.5).
  • When Tampa Bay picks up over 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.
  • Carolina has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Panthers score 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
  • The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.4).
  • In games that Carolina totals over 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have 27 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In seven games at home this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Carolina is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in eight away games, Carolina has hit the over four times.
  • Panthers away games this season average 43.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

