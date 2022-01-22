Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has 30 catches on 57 targets for 245 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brate has averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 13.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Brate has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Brate racked up three catches for 29 yards.
- Brate has also contributed with seven grabs for 46 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted nine times and put up 15.3 receiving yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
