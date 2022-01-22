Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has 30 catches on 57 targets for 245 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brate has averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 13.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Brate has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Brate racked up three catches for 29 yards.

Brate has also contributed with seven grabs for 46 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted nine times and put up 15.3 receiving yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive