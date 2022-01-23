Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in 11 of 19 games this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in 10 of 19 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 9.2 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 49.4, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 11-7 in their 18 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers rack up 30.1 points per game, 8.2 more than the Rams give up per contest (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers collect 405.9 yards per game, 61.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams allow per contest.

When Tampa Bay amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-9-0 this season.

This year, the Rams won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).

When Los Angeles picks up more than 331.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This season the Rams have 23 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home this year.

The Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In five of eight home games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 48.7 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In nine road games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

