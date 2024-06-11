2024 Big 12 Win Totals: How Many Games is Each Team Projected to Win in Revamped Big 12?
The Big 12 is going through a ton of turnover into the 2024 season, and we have plenty of new teams entering the mix.
There are expected to be a handful of competitive teams in the Big 12 this coming season with a ton of volatility across the board, evident in the win totals for each team in the conference with the gap between league contender and fringe bowl team very small.
Below you’ll find the win totals for each team in the Big 12, highlighted by the favorite in the conference in Utah, who is expected to have Cam Rising back after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 Big 12 College Football Win Totals
Arizona Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
In its first year in the Big 12, Arizona rides a ton of momentum after a big year in the PAC-12 to close out the conference, winning 10 games with an Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma.
This season, the team returns quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan but will have a new coach in former San Jose State Brent Brennan. Will there be a drop-off in play under a new coach?
Arizona State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over +124/Under -152)
Year two of the Kenny Dillingham features a jump to the Big 12, and growing pains are expected to continue for the Sun Devils after a three-win season in 2023, but a slight jump with a win total projecting four wins.
Baylor Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +140/Under -172)
Baylor fell off last season, its worst season in the Dave Aranda era, winning only three games. The team landed Toledo transfer Dequan Finn in hopes of jump-starting its offense, and odds makers are giving the Bears a puncher’s chance to go bowling in 2024.
BYU Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over +104/Under -128)
BYU was competitive in its first season in the Big 12 in 2023, losing to the likes of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State by one score, but also failed to score more than 14 points in four other Big 12 games.
Can the team find its form in 2024? Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it.
Cincinnati Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +128/Under -158)
Cincinnati won only one game in Big 12 play last season, finishing with three on the year.
However, oddsmakers are counting on a jump from Scott Satterfiedl’s Bearcats in 2024 with a win total of 5.5.
Colorado Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
The shine wore off quickly in Boulder for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, losing six straight to close the year.
The Buffs return quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way threat Travis Hunter in hopes of improving the perception around ‘Prime Time’s’ experience with Colorado in a new conference.
Houston Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over +144/Under -178)
The Cougars are projected to have the worst record in the Big 12 this season, the first in the Willie Fritz era. The former Tulane head coach may be in for a multi-year rebuild at Houston.
Iowa State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Iowa State returns a ton of firepower this season, including starting quarterback Rocco Becht and nearly the entire offensive line, and being in the discussion for the Big 12 title game has come with it in 2024.
Kansas Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 8.5 (Over +138/Under -170)
The Jayhawks have its loftiest rating in decades, can the team live up to it?
The team won nine games in 2023 with star quarterback Jalon Daniels only playing three games. While Daniels is expected to be a full-go in 2024, the team will need to replace Andy Kotelnicki, the architect of the team’s elite offense that was top 10 in yards per play.
Kansas State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over +114/Under -140)
Kansas State is the second choice to win the Big 12, and has become a prime contender under head coach Chris Klieman year-over-year.
The Wildcats will hand the reins of the offense to the highest recruit in program history, Avery Johnson, a dual-threat quarterback, but the team will replace its offensive coordinator Collin Klein with former offensive line coach Conor Riley.
With that being said, K-State has a lofty expectation heading into the season given its recent run of success.
Oklahoma State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
After making the Big 12 title game, Oklahoma State is expected to be in the mix yet again with a ton of key players back, including last year’s Doak Walker Award winner, running back Ollie Gordon, and quarterback Alan Bowman.
TCU Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
TCU will look to capture the success it had in 2022 in 2024 with Josh Hoover stepping in as the full-time starter in Fort Worth.
Texas Tech Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -158/Under +128)
Injuries derailed Texas Tech’s season in 2023, can the team get back on track in 2024 in the new-look Big 12?
UCF Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
K.J. Jefferson joins the Knights from Arkansas in hopes of Gus Malzahn’s offense taking the next step with a ton of key contributors back, including RJ Harvey, who ran for over 1,400 yards last season.
Utah Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over -132/Under +108)
Utah enters the season as the Big 12 favored, projected to win in the neighborhood of double-digit games with an elite defense that features the return of seventh-year senior Cam Rising, who won PAC-12 titles in the last two seasons he started for the Utes.
West Virginia Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 6.5 (Over -128/Under +104)
Mountaineers’ head coach Neal Brown went from the hot seat to hero in Morgantown after leading a resurgent campaign for West Virginia in 2023, resulting in a bowl game win against North Carolina to cap off a nine-win season.
Can West Virginia put together consecutive winning seasons? Oddsmakers are giving the team a noticeable boost in the win total market.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.