2024 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team USA Scoring Leaders: Stephen Curry Favored to Lead Team USA in Scoring
Team USA will begin its quest for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics Games on Sunday, and the betting favorite to win its event has some interesting betting markets around the event.
With the USA favored to go the distance, and one of the most star-studded groups in the history of the sport descending on Paris, sportsbooks like DraftKings have set odds for who will lead the team in scoring for the games.
Stephen Curry is the favorite with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Edwards close behind.
Here are the odds for who will lead Team USA in scoring at the Olympics.
2024 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team USA Scoring Leaders
- Stephen Curry: +300
- Anthony Edwards: +400
- LeBron James: +500
- Kevin Durant: +700
- Joel Embiid: +800
- Anthony Davis: +900
- Jayson Tatum: +1000
- Devin Booker: +1500
- Jrue Holiday: +5000
- Bam Adebayo: +6000
- Derrick White: +7000
- Tyrese Haliburton: +7000
Stephen Curry Favored to Lead Team USA in Scoring
While LeBron James closed out two of Team USA’s exhibitions with big baskets, Curry led the team in scoring in two of five games during the exhibition games over the past few weeks.
Curry and James figure to play the most minutes on the loaded roster, but Edwards has proven to be a key rotation cog while Joel Embiid can dominate inside against several out-matched teams.
Durant didn’t play in any of the exhibition games, and his minutes may be limited in the Olympics due to a strained calf, but figures to be an integral part of the rotation if available.
While every player on the team is good enough to play, minutes are likely going to condense around several players. Anthony Davis is one player who has earned his minutes even if he is coming off the bench.
The Lakers star big man even led the team in scoring off the bench against Australia, scoring 17 points in 18 minutes if you are looking for a longshot player that likely warrants plenty of minutes as a defensive anchor but also a rim runner on offense.
