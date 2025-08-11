2025 National Championship Odds for Every Team (Texas Favored Over Georgia, Ohio State)
Ohio State capped off the 2024 college football season with a 34–23 win over Notre Dame, securing its first national championship since 2014 and silencing the critics that had hounded Ryan Day after four straight losses to Michigan.
The Buckeyes’ title run was a statement of resilience, power, and postseason poise—restoring the program’s place among the sport’s elite.
As the expanded 12-team playoff era continues, challengers like Texas and Oregon loom, but Ohio State has reasserted itself as the standard everyone else is chasing. Let’s look at the top five programs’ projected odds to win the 2025 CFP National Championship and why they are atop the oddsboard.
Texas (+550) enters the 2025 college football season as the consensus favorite to win the National Championship, and it's easy to see why. Even after sending 14 players to the NFL, the Longhorns are reloaded with a breadth of talent and depth as Steve Sarkisian returns key players from last year’s 13-win squad and supplemented his roster with the top recruiting class in the country.
His use of the transfer portal — especially at defensive tackle with Cole Brevard, Travis Shaw, and Hero Kanu — shows a keen understanding of immediate team needs. With Arch Manning finally taking the reins under center, Texas has both star power and balance to justify its top billing.
No team in the nation can match Georgia's (+600) sheer roster depth, but the quarterback position remains a concern. Gunner Stockton is a gifted athlete with the ability to extend plays, yet his lack of experience could prove costly in tight games. The Bulldogs' defense has also regressed over the last two years, giving up significantly more on the ground than their dominant units from 2019-2022.
That said, Georgia’s manageable schedule—home games against Texas and Alabama and just three SEC road trips—positions them for another deep postseason run. If Stockton can steady the offense, Georgia remains a true title contender.
The Buckeyes (+600) are loaded with blue-chip talent, too, but they are also entering the season with new coordinators and a raft of fresh starters on both sides of the ball. Julian Sayin, a top-10 recruit, has massive shoes to fill at quarterback, and while weapons like Jeremiah Smith and James Peoples are elite, chemistry remains a work in progress.
It remains to be seen how defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will adapt from the NFL to college ball. Ohio State’s season opener against Texas will immediately reveal whether this team is ready for another championship push or still in transition.
After years of knocking on the door, Penn State (+750) might finally be ready to kick it down. James Franklin’s team returns 14 starters, including a veteran quarterback in Drew Allar and one of the best running back duos in the country with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Franklin’s hiring of Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator should elevate a defense that’s already one of the nation’s most consistent units. If the receiving corps — upgraded through the portal — can take a step forward, this could be the most complete team Franklin has fielded.
Despite losing over 30 players from last year’s squad, Alabama (+1100) still boasts 15 returning starters. The biggest concern is at quarterback, where Ty Simpson is largely untested and true freshman Keelon Russell waits in the wings.
DeBoer has a track record of developing quarterbacks quickly, but this might be a season too soon for Alabama to reclaim dominance. The Tide are always a threat, but their current odds reflect more of a legacy reputation than a clear path to the title.
Here’s the comprehensive National Championship oddsboard of every program in the country.
2025 CFP National Championship Odds
- Texas: +550
- Georgia: +600
- Ohio State: +600
- Penn State: +750
- Alabama: +1100
- Oregon: +1100
- Clemson: +1300
- Notre Dame: +1300
- LSU: +1600
- Florida: +3300
- Michigan: +3600
- Miami Florida: +3900
- Texas A&M: +3900
- Ole Miss: +4200
- Oklahoma: +5000
- Auburn: +5500
- South Carolina: +6000
- USC: +7500
- Tennessee: +7500
- Louisville: +8000
- SMU: +10000
- Kansas State: +10000
- Utah: +12000
- Arizona State: +12000
- Georgia Tech: +13000
- Texas Tech: +13000
- Indiana: +15000
- TCU: +16000
- Iowa: +16000
- Nebraska: +17000
- Baylor: +18000
- Illinois: +19000
- Washington: +21000
- Missouri: +27000
- Iowa State: +34000
- Kansas: +37000
- Boise State: +43000
- Duke: +47000
- Michigan State: +49000
- Minnesota: +50000
- Florida State: +50000
- Arkansas: +60000
- BYU: +65000
- NC State: +70000
- Tulane: +80000
- Pittsburgh: +85000
- Houston: +95000
- Colorado: +95000
- Charlotte: +100000
- Western Kentucky: +100000
- North Texas: +100000
- Cincinnati: +100000
- Vanderbilt: +100000
- Army: +100000
- WV Mountaineers: +100000
- Temple: +100000
- Troy: +100000
- Navy: +100000
- Arizona: +100000
- Mississippi State: +100000
- North Carolina: +100000
- FIU: +100000
- Colorado State: +100000
- East Carolina: +100000
- Kent State: +100000
- Old Dominion: +100000
- Virginia Tech: +100000
- Maryland: +100000
- Toledo: +100000
- Oklahoma State: +100000
- Wisconsin: +100000
- Central Michigan: +100000
- Virginia: +100000
- Air Force: +100000
- Connecticut: +100000
- Bowling Green: +100000
- Utah State: +100000
- California: +100000
- Marshall: +100000
- Sam Houston State: +100000
- Kennesaw State: +100000
- Northern Illinois: +100000
- Georgia Southern: +100000
- Hawaii: +100000
- Miami Ohio: +100000
- Syracuse: +100000
- Liberty: +100000
- Florida Atlantic: +100000
- New Mexico State: +100000
- Kentucky: +100000
- UTSA: +100000
- Louisiana Tech: +100000
- UCF: +100000
- Louisiana: +100000
- Western Michigan: +100000
- Middle Tennessee: +100000
- Tulsa: +100000
- Buffalo: +100000
- UL Monroe: +100000
- New Mexico: +100000
- Ball State: +100000
- Appalachian State: +100000
- Ohio: +100000
- UCLA: +100000
- Texas State: +100000
- South Alabama: +100000
- Southern Miss: +100000
- Boston College: +100000
- Massachusetts: +100000
- UTEP: +100000
- Eastern Michigan: +100000
- Georgia State: +100000
- Wyoming: +100000
- Fresno State: +100000
- Washington State: +100000
- Coastal Carolina: +100000
- Memphis: +100000
- Northwestern: +100000
- James Madison: +100000
- UAB: +100000
- Rice: +100000
- Stanford: +100000
- Purdue: +100000
- Nevada: +100000
- San Jose State: +100000
- San Diego State: +100000
- Wake Forest: +100000
- South Florida: +100000
- Oregon State: +100000
- Arkansas State: +100000
- Jacksonville State: +100000
- UNLV: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.