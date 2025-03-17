2025 Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness
The stage is set for the 2025 NCAA Tournament in women’s college basketball, and the No. 1 seeds aren't totally expected to run the table.
UCLA, USC, South Carolina and Texas received the top seeds in the tournament, but UConn (a No. 2 seed) and Notre Dame (a No. 3 seed) are lurking in the latest odds to win it all.
Here’s a quick look at how the bracket shook out on the women’s side for the NCAA Tournament:
2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
It appears that the strength of schedule for both the SEC and Big Ten helped propel those teams to higher seeds, as the Big East winner (UConn) and Big 12 winner (TCU) both received No. 2 seeds.
There are a ton of players to watch during this tournament from UCLA’s Lauren Betts to USC’s JuJu Watkins to the Notre Dame guard duo of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. Oh, and I didn't even mention UConn superstar and presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers.
Here’s how the odds have shaken out this March on the women’s side.
2025 March Madness Odds for Women’s NCAA Tournament
- South Carolina: +270
- UConn: +280
- UCLA: +500
- Texas: +650
- USC: +700
- Notre Dame: +800
- NC State: +4000
- Duke: +4000
- LSU: +5000
- TCU: +5000
- Ole Miss: +15000
- UNC: +15000
- Kansas State: +15000
- Kentucky: +15000
- Baylor: +15000
- Ohio State: +15000
- Oklahoma: +15000
- West Virginia: +20000
- Alabama: +20000
- Maryland: +20000
- Tennessee: +20000
- Florida State: +20000
- California: +20000
- Vanderbilt: +20000
- Oklahoma State: +20000
- Michigan State: +25000
- Louisville: +25000
- Michigan: +25000
- Iowa: +25000
- Utah: +25000
- Nebraska: +50000
- Creighton: +50000
- Iowa State: +50000
- Oregon State: +50000
- Indiana: +50000
- Illinois: +50000
- Oregon: +50000
- Georgia Tech: +50000
- Mississippi State: +50000
- Grand Canyon: +50000
- George Mason: +50000
- High Point: +50000
- Tennessee Tech: +50000
- South Dakota State: +50000
- UNC Greensboro: +50000
- Arkansas State: +50000
- Green Bay: +50000
- Florida Gulf Coast: +50000
- Fairfield: +50000
- Norfolk State: +50000
- Vermont: +50000
- South Florida: +50000
- Montana State: +50000
- San Diego State: +50000
- UC San Diego: +50000
- Liberty: +50000
- Ball State: +50000
- Harvard: +50000
- Southern: +50000
- Stephen F. Austin: +50000
- Lehigh: +50000
- Murray State: +50000
- Williams & Mary: +50000
- Columbia: +50000
- Richmond: +50000
- Washington: +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
