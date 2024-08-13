3 Best Players to Bet to Win Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 NFL Season (Bijan Robinson's Breakout is Here)
A new NFL season is here and we are all hunting for that season long future that can payout big time as the season progresses.
Offensive Player of the Year has been an exciting market to track throughout the season, and the competition is expected to be fierce this season, with nine players priced +2000 or shorter. However, is the order correct?
I'll make the case below why three players priced +2000 or shorter have the eaisest path to become the frontrunner and eventual winner of this award.
While Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey went toe-to-toe last season for OPOY last season, there's a new wave of contenders emerging that is presenting betting value heading into the season.
Here's the Offensive Player of the Year odds and my three favorite bets ahead of the season.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Tyreek Hill: +800
- Christian McCaffrey: +900
- CeeDee Lamb: +1000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +1000
- Justin Jefferson: +1000
- Bijan Robinson: +1400
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2000
- Breece Hall: +2000
- Saquon Barkley: +2000
- Derrick Henry: +3500
- A.J. Brown: +3500
- Puka Nacua: +3500
- Garrett Wilson: +3500
- Jonathan Taylor: +3500
- Josh Allen: +4000
- Drake London: +5000
- Kyren Williams; +5000
- Patrick Mahomes: +5000
- Joe Burrow: +5000
- Anthony Richardson: +5000
- Deebo Samuel: +5000
- Lamar Jackson: +5000
- De’Von Achane: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best Bets for NFL Offensive Player of the Year
- Bijan Robinson: +1400
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2000
- Saquon Barkley: +2000
Bijan Robinson
Robinson thrived in his rookie season with the Falcons, but there can be a serious uptick in production under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and a high end quarterback in Kirk Cousins next to him in the backfield.
Robinson tallied 1,463 all-purpose yards on 272 touches, well above expectations for a rookie running back. As the new offensive coordinator noted, Robinson is going to be used heavily.
Robinson is a unique talent that can be deployed as a typical bell-cow back but also as a pass catcher. Despite being limited at times under Arthur Smith last season, it appears that a breakout is coming for Robinson, and the uptick in usage can lead to OPOY honors.
With questions among the top running backs, Robinson may have the inside track to threaten for the most all-purpose yards in the NFL this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown is the No. 1 wide receiver in one of the top offenses in the NFL, a good place to start when looking for OPOY contenders.
Last season, the USC product hauled in 119 catches on 164 targets with 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing a game. For reference, St. Brown tied for the second most catches, fifth in targets, third in receiving yards and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns.
Now that St. Brown has established as a true No. 1 option, and slightly better health, the Lions wide out can enter the ranks of the top pass catchers in the NFL. There is a case to be made he was third last year to the likes of Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb, yet is being priced below the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson heading into the season.
With another year to get further acclimated into Ben Johnson’s high powered offense, the Lions star may receive the postseason notoriety that the NFC North favorites deserve at the end of the season if he can continue his torrid pace in 2024.
Of the pass catching options, St. Brown has the cleanest path to blending team success with individual production that warrants winning OPOY.
Saquon Barkley
The flashes have been there for Saquon Barkley throughout his career, but the situation hasn’t been strong enough for him to pounce.
Now, Barkley has left the Giants for the Eagles, and the runway may be there for the running back to have a big statistical season.
The Eagles have posted back-to-back 1,000 yard rushers with the likes of Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift, and now will have its most talented RB in the Jalen Hurts era with Barkley under center. After Hurts got banged up last season, and the retirement of Jason Kelce, will the Eagles opt to feed Barkley more in short yardage situations and around the goal line?
If Barkley is able to put together a big rushing number and be unlocked on a contending team, OPOY accolades can start to roll in like the expectation was when he was drafted.
