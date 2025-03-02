Is Aaron Gordon Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Celtics)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics.
Gordon missed Denver's win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night after playing in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
With Gordon on the injury report, Denver could be in a tough spot against a Boston team that features elite wings like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum -- players that Gordon would likely match up with on the defensive end.
This season, Gordon has missed time with a calf injury, so the Nuggets may want to play things slow with their star forward. The only issue is that two of his potential replacements in the rotaton -- Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson -- are also on the injury report. Nnaji is questionable and Watson has been ruled out on Sunday.
This season, Gordon is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and an impressive 41.5 percent from 3-point range. If he's unable to go, it'll be a big loss for a Denver team that is currently a 3.5-point road underdog in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This story will be updated with Aaron Gordon's official injury status for Sunday's game.
