Aces vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Las Vegas Aces are off to a slow start – by their standards – in the 2024 season, going 4-2 through six games and covering the spread just twice in those matchups.
It hasn’t helped that they are down star Chelsea Gray, but the Aces are favored by 8.5 points on the road against the Dallas Wings, who have even more injury issues, on Wednesday night in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Dallas is without Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard, but it is somehow 3-4 so far this season. Monique Billings, Teaira McCowan, and Maddy Siegrist have all stepped up to help superstar Arike Ogunbowale, who is averaging 26.6 points per game already this season.
Can Dallas find a way to cover the spread in this game against the defending champs?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -8.5 (-108)
- Wings +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Aces: -375
- Wings: +295
Total
- 169.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Aces vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 4-2
- Wings record: 3-4
Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Chelsea Gray – out
- Tiffany Hayes – day-to-day
- Kierstan Bell – out
Wings Injury Report
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
- Natasha Howard – out
Aces vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: A two-time MVP, Wilson has gone OFF to start the 2024 season, averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She’s also racked up 17 blocks across six games for the defending champs. Wilson has 28 or more points in three straight, can she extend that streak tonight?
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: Arike Ogunbowale has been forced to carry an even bigger offensive load than usual this season with Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard both sidelined with injuries. Ogunbowale has stepped up to the challenge, scoring 20 or more points in every game while averaging 26.6 points per game on the season.
Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Even with all of its injuries, Dallas is an impressive 5-2 against the spread and 4-1 ATS as an underdog.
I am worried about Dallas’ offense keeping up with the high-powered attack of Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, but Dallas has just one loss all season by double digits (against the Minnesota Lynx).
The Aces have a much better net rating (+7.5) than Dallas (-0.7) so far this season, but Vegas hasn't covered at a high enough rate for me to lay the points here.
I may end up taking a prop in this game as my best bet of the night, but I’m leaning toward the Wings to cover if I had to take a side.
Pick: Wings +8.5 (-112)
