AFC North Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Ravens' Division to Lose?)
Once again, the AFC North projects to be one of the NFL’s most bruising divisions. With two legitimate contenders at the top and an unpredictable wild card — and the Browns— in a dog fight, this race could hinge on a few key matchups and quarterback variables.
The Ravens enter 2025 as the most complete team in the division and a justified favorite to win the AFC North and make a run at it all. While their schedule features nine opponents that made the playoffs last season, Baltimore has proven it can weather tough stretches. The only tangible threat standing in their way is the Bengals — and the Ravens have won four straight against Cincinnati and are 10-4 in the rivalry since 2018. With balance on both sides of the ball and recent postseason experience, Baltimore is still the best bet to finish on top with Lamar Jackson at the steering wheel.
After a frustrating 9-8 campaign that saw their defense squander multiple high-scoring efforts, the Bengals opted to overhaul that side of the ball with a new coordinator. A healthy Joe Burrow keeps the sky the limit as the offense with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remains among the league’s most dangerous when it clicks. Still, oddsmakers are slightly too bullish on Cincinnati’s bounce-back chances; their +260 price isn’t as high as I would like it to be to find real value, but it’s still my favorite futures choice of the four.
While Pittsburgh remains one of football’s most resilient franchises as Mike Tomlin hasn’t posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, it hasn't won a playoff game since 2017. Competing with make-shift rosters every year is great, but to what end? The quarterback situation is at least stable with Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf should breathe new life into this offense, though the margin for error is razor-thin in a division where double-digit wins may be the baseline for contention. This team should be competitive, but in an AFC North with two legitimate Super Bowl contenders, the path to a division title feels too narrow to justify a play.
Cleveland is a dumpster fire. What else is new in life? There’s plenty of roster chaos, particularly under center, where the Browns added two more quarterbacks in the 2025 draft without finding a true No. 1. Until that position stabilizes, it’s hard to take this team seriously to win the division for the first time since 1989 (!). Their odds reflect a deserved spot at the bottom of the totem pole, and even a longshot flier feels like a waste given the current uncertainty. Barring a breakout from an unexpected name, the Browns seem destined to finish in the cellar again.
AFC North 2025 Division Title Odds
- Baltimore Ravens: -160
- Cincinnati Bengals: +260
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +500
- Cleveland Browns: +3300
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
