Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Will We See an Upset?)
Elina Svitolina is still trying to take the next step at Grand Slam tournaments in her career. She has plenty of quarterfinal appearances and three semifinal appearances, but has yet to earn a berth in a Grand Slam final.
Her journey of achieving the goal continues in Round 2 of the 2025 Wimbledon tournament on Wednesday when she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this Round 2 match.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Elina Svitolina Odds
Moneyline
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich +650
- Elina Svitolina -1100
Total Games
- 18.5 (Over -140/Under +105)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Elina Svitolina How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 10:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Aliaksandra Sasnovich: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Aliaksandra Sasnovich's best career finish at Wimbledon was a fourth-round appearance back in 2018. The 31-year-old hasn't had her best stuff of late, but she's hoping this could be a breakout tournament for her. She's coming off a win against Varvara Gracheva in the opening round, and needed a tiebreak in the third set to get the job done.
Elina Svitolina: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Svitolina has made the semifinals at Wimbledon twice in her career, both in 2019 and 2023. The 30-year-old is still seeking her first Grand Slam final appearance. She's coming off a dominant win against Anna Bondar, beating her in straight sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Elina Svitolina: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Svitolina is the overwhelming favorite at -1100, which translates to an implied probability of 91.67%.
Believe it or not, Sasnovich is 2-1 against Svitolina throughout their career. Svitolina won the first match between these two back in 2018, but Sasnovich beat her both in 2019 in Brisbane and in 2023 in Madrid. With that being said, Sasnovich's form hasn't been up to par in 2025, going just 22-16.
If you want to bet on Svitolina, but don't want to lay the -110 price point, you could try to bet on her to win in straight sets at -475. If you're that confident in the Ukrainian, consider betting the UNDER 18.5 total games at +105. Considering how much Sasnovich struggled to get by her first-round opponent, I could foresee Svitolina making quick work of her on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 18.5 Games (+105) via DraftKings
