Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Women's Wimbledon Final
The stage is set for the women’s Wimbledon Final, as No. 8 Iga Swiatek takes on No. 13 Amanda Anisimova.
A former No. 1 overall player, Swiatek cruised to the Final, winning her semifinal match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0 over Belinda Bencic. In fact, Swiatek has lost just one set all tournament, and she’s favored to win the Final on Saturday morning.
As for Anisimova, she may have pulled off one of the best upsets at Wimbledon this year, knocking off No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinals.
Anisimova and Swiatek have never faced off in their careers, and now they have a Wimbledon title on the line.
This should be a great match, and a fun one to bet on. Here’s a look at the odds, the path for each player to get to this point and my prediction for the Wimbledon Final on July 12.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Odds
Moneyline
- Amanda Anisimova: +185
- Iga Swiatek: -240
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Amanda Anisimova: How Did They Get There?
Anisimova went to three sets in the third round, fourth round and the semifinals, but she made an improbable run to match up with Swiatek in the final.
In her career, the No. 13 player in the world has never made a final in a Grand Slam, and her previous best finish was a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon back in 2022.
So, a win on Saturday would clearly alter the trajectory of Anisimova’s career. The 23-year-old has just three singles titles to her name, but she has already knocked off the No. 1 player in the world.
Can she win as an underdog again?
Iga Swiatek: How Did They Get There?
Swiatek had no problem discarding Bencic in the semifinals, and she’s dropped just one set all tournament long – a big reason why she’s a heavy favorite in this match.
This is Swiatek’s best showing at Wimbledon in her career, as her previous best finish was a quarterfinal loss back in 2023. Still, Swiatek is a former No. 1 player in the world and has won four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title, so this is a familiar spot for her.
Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, Swiatek has an implied probability of 70.59 percent to win for the first time in her career at Wimbledon.
And, I’m betting on her to do just that.
Swiatek and Anisimova have never faced each other, but the fact that Swiatek has so much more Grand Slam Final experience is hard to pass up.
Anisimova had fared well against Sabalenka in her career prior to Thursday’s upset, but she’s running into a different player in Swiatek, who has been dialed in all tournament long. In fact, Swiatek has not dropped more than 10 games in a single match at Wimbledon, and she’s dropped just 19 over her last four matches since going to three sets in Round 2.
After semifinal finishes at this year’s Australian Open and French Open, Swiatek should get over the hump in 2025 on Saturday.
Pick: Swiatek to Win (-240 at DraftKings)
