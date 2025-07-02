Angels vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Los Angeles Angels grabbed the first game against the Atlanta Braves as Jo Adell broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the eighth, helping Los Angeles to a 4-0 win Tuesday.
The win brought Los Angeles back to .500 at 42-42, while Atlanta dropped its fifth game in six tries.
Braves rookie right-hander Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA) was pushed back a day and will start Wednesday’s game. The Braves also expect outfielder Jurickson Profar to return from an 80-game suspension for PED use. The Angels will counter with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79 ERA).
Here’s how we’re handicapping the matchup.
Angels vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-170)
- Braves -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Angels (+110)
- Braves (-130)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
Angels vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79 ERA)
- Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA)
Angels vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN South, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 42-42
- Braves Record: 38-46
Angels vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yusei Kikuchi Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-114 at FanDuel)
Here’s a friendly prop: As a road underdog against NL opponents, Kikuchi has recorded six or more strikeouts in seven of his last eight appearances. In his last five outings, he’s fanned 41 batters, averaging over eight K’s per game.
He’s also punched out 66 batters across his last ten starts. In two of his last three starts, Kikuchi has even notched double-digit strikeout totals. With the Braves’ hitters already struggling against lefties, Kikuchi is well-positioned to exceed 5.5 K on Wednesday.
Angels vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Braves have struggled against left-handed pitching lately, batting just .248 over their last eight games and only .302 in seven recent road contests versus southpaws, making them especially vulnerable against Yusei Kikuchi. Despite a 4.47 ERA on the road, Kikuchi has shown strong Stuff+ this season, racking up 99 strikeouts over 96 ⅔ innings. In his last seven starts, he holds a 1.90 ERA.
Fuentes has yet to find his rhythm, and Atlanta’s offense continues to slump after just getting shut out by Tyler Anderson. With their bats quiet and run support lacking, the Braves face an uphill battle. The Angels have some heat with wins in five of their last seven games and come in with momentum, boosted by Kikuchi’s reliability on the mound. With Atlanta's issues against lefties, their rookie starter still searching for form, and Los Angeles clicking offensively, backing the Angels to win outright is the smart play.
Pick: Angels (+110 at FanDuel)
