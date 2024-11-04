Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
While it's trending towards a lost season for a pair of teams that entered the season with hopes of contending in the Sun Belt, both Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina get a chance to showcase their talent on Thursday night on ESPN.
The Chanticleers fired it's offensive coordinator during its BYE week, but head coach Tim Beck couldn’t get the offense on track in a road loss to Troy. Now, the team will return home to face an Appalachian State team that knocked off Old Dominion in thrilling fashion last week.
Who has the edge in this projected coin flip?
Here’s our betting preview.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Appalachian State: +1.5 (-114)
- Coastal Carolina: -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Appalachian State: -108
- Coastal Carolina: -111
Total: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Appalachian State Record: 4-4
- Coastal Carolina Record: 4-4
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Players to Watch
Appalachian State
Joey Aguilar: Aguilar continues to be a boom-or-bust quarterback for the Mountaineers. He has 12 big time throws to 16 turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, resulting in 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He had one of his best games of the season, passing for four touchdowns in a home upset win over Old Dominion.
Coastal Carolina
Ethan Vasko: Vasko drew the start after being pulled in the prior game for Coastal Carolina, but the quarterback continued to struggle. He completed only 18-of-34 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown pass while rushing the ball 13 times for 20 yards and a score.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction and Pick
This is a big week-to-week change in market sentiment, and I’ll play against it.
Appalachian State closed as a three-point home underdog to Old Dominion last week, winning due in part to a plus-three turnover margin. The Mountaineers were out-gained by more than 100 yards in the game, but are receiving a significant upgrade as it hits the road to face Coastal Carolina.
While the Chanticleers looked shaky with Tim Beck calling the plays, the team should be able to find answers against Appalachian State’s porous defense that is 133rd in EPA/Rush and 120th in EPA/Pass.
Back at home, Coastal Carolina, which is 50th in yards per play and 60th in EPA/Play behind a sturdy offensive line that has allowed among the 10 fewest sacks in country, should find enough answers to get a home win.
PICK: Coastal Carolina ML (-111)
