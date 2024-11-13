Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Who can stay alive in the Big 12 title race between Arizona State and Kansas State?
The Sun Devils have been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season, and are fresh off a win at home without its best player, running back Cam Skattebo. Arizona State has been improved under head coach Kenny Dillingham, can the team boast another upset win against Kansas State?
The Wildcats had a BYE last week but will look to shake off a road loss in its last game against Houston.
Can Kansas State cover a big spread against a conference contender?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State: +8.5 (-110)
- Kansas State: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +250
- Kansas State: -315
Total: 49.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona State Record: 7-2
- Kansas State Record: 7-2
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Cam Skattebo: Skattebo is set to resume from a shoulder injury that cost him one game, but the Sun Devils were able to knock off UCF at home. This test will be far harder against a sturdy Kansas State defense that is top 20 in both EPA/Rush and yards per carry. On the season, Skattebo has ran for 1,0001 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per carry.
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: The dual-threat quarterback has been up-and-down this season, but can’t be overlooked given his ability to rip off chunk gains on the ground. Johnson has been prone to suspect decisions through the air, tossing seven interceptions, but he has 21 total touchdowns on the season as the K-State offense is a top 25 unit in EPA/Play.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
As outlined in First to Forde, I like the Sun Devils to cover the spread in this Big 12 elimination game.
Arizona State continues to be one of the great bets in college football this season, 7-2 against the number on the season, while Kansas State continues to be an overrated outfit in a crowded Big 12.
While the Sun Devils were fortunate to pull out a win against UCF at home last week, needing a pair of defense and special team scores to stay in the conference title race, the team did so without its lead running back Cam Skattebo, who is questionable for this one.
Skattebo helps, but this is an Arizona State team that should be able to test a shaky Kansas State pass defense that is below average in coverage grading and outside the top 100 in pass rush grading, per Pro Football Focus.
Sam Leavitt continues to keep the ball out of harm's way, he has three turnover-worthy plays on the season, and if the team gets Skattebo back, he can be live for an upset against a Kansas State team that has been overrated for much of this season.
Further, don’t sleep on Avery Johnson, who continues to be shaky as a passer. The ASU defense is elite against the run, top 25 in EPA/Rush. If the team forces obvious passing situations for Johnson, this game can be tight throughout.
PICK: Arizona State +8.5
