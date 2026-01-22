Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Clippers)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has not played since Christmas Day due to a calf injury, but it appears the star is nearing a return to the lineup.

While Reaves has been ruled out for Thursday night's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers head coach J.J. Redick recently said that Reaves will return during the team's eight-game road trip. So, there's a chance he could return as soon as Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, although that timeline may be wishful thinking.

JJ Redick says Austin Reaves is progressing well and will play sometime in the Lakers’ upcoming 8-game road trip — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 21, 2026

Calf issues have limited Reaves to just 23 games in the 2025-26 season, but he has played at an All-Star level when he's been healthy. The former undrafted free agent is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

He had some huge performances early in the season with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic dealing with injuries.

The Lakers are small underdogs (1.5-points) against the Clippers on Thursday, but they do enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Los Angeles with Reaves (calf) still out of the lineup.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Clippers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 12.5 Assists and Rebounds (-112)

After a bit of a slower start to the season, James has returned to his usual form, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game despite the fact that he turned 41 years old last month.

In the month of January, James is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, clearing 12.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 matchups. He's really come on in both departments with Reaves out, giving the Lakers a huge playmaking boost.

For the season, James is averaging 9.6 rebound chances and 12.0 potential assists per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Since he's averaging over 15 rebounds and assists per night this month, I think he's a steal at this number against the Clippers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.